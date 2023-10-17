'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is already the highest-grossing concert film in the U.S.

Taylor Swift can add box office record holder to her list of accolades.

The pop superstar, who sold out stadiums around the country, is now dominating the box office with her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

The movie amassed $92.8 million during its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, making it the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever, according to Box Office Mojo, which tracks box office earnings. That means it surpassed the $73 million run of “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” in 2011.

Fans flocked to theaters during the weekend ready to live — or relive — the almost three-hour concert experience, picking up Eras Tour popcorn buckets and trading friendship bracelets with strangers. Many decked out in themed outfits ranging from casual merch to full-out bedazzled bodysuits.

Viewers shared videos on social media of their fellow attendees screaming, dancing and waving along to Swift’s lyrics. A crowd often massed at the front of the theater, standing as if they had floor seats at the Eras Tour. One viewer witnessed the film turn into a dance party for a theater full of young children.

Some also commented that they were able to hear the singing even as they sat watching “The Nun II” or “The Exorcist: Believer” in another theater — infusing truth into a long-running joke that emerged almost as soon as Swift announced the film’s release.

The hype was so intense in many theaters that some filmgoers appeared put off by disruptive behavior, sharing in posts online that they felt audience members drowned out Swift’s voice and shined flashlights that obstructed the screen.

Still, many others pointed out that Swift had encouraged treating the film like a concert.

Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Distributor AMC Theatres had also encouraged dancing and singing at the show, although its guidelines for the film asked attendees not to dance on seats or block others’ view.

Eli Countryman, 25, went to see the concert film two nights in a row upon its release in theaters. He attended opening night at the Grove mall Thursday in Los Angeles, less than 24 hours after Swift had walked the red carpet there at the film’s premiere.

“I spend all my money on Taylor Swift anyways,” he said, three friendship bracelets on his wrist. “I’m excited because we’re going to one of the bigger screenings just to see it in HD.”

Others at the Grove’s opening showing also said they wanted to appreciate the choreography of Swift’s routines up close.

Heather Conway, 27, had attended the Eras Tour earlier this year and said she was excited to experience it anew.

“She really puts on a show, you know?” Conway said. “And all her fans are always so nice and welcoming with each other.”