Timothée Chalamet shares first look of himself as Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet has given fans a first look into his role as Willy Wonka.

On Sunday, Chalamet shared a photo of himself on the set of the upcoming movie-musical “Wonka” in the classic Willy Wonka silhouette donning a purple velvet jacket, patterned scarf and a brown top hot to complete the look.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... 🏭WONKA🍫,” the actor captioned the post on Instagram, quoting one of the original film's memorable lines.

It was announced back in May that Chalamet would be filling a role once held by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and Johnny Depp in the 2005 movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“Wonka” will serve as a prequel to the 1964 Road Dahl classic, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” The film will be a musical that is based on the early life of Wonka, delving deeper into the backstory and upbringing of the mysterious chocolatier.

Much of the plot is still under wraps for the Warner Bros. production, but Chalamet’s representatives confirmed that he would be singing and dancing in “Wonka.” Paul King will be directing the film, which is slated to hit theaters on March 17, 2023.