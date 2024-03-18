MrBeast reality show greenlit at Prime Video

MrBeast, the YouTuber known for big-money giveaways, is going bigger than ever with his new show on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The mega-popular YouTube creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced a deal with Prime Video for “Beast Games,” a reality-competition show promising the winner a $5 million cash prize — believed to be the largest single payout ever in TV history.

Details of the specific challenges that will be featured in “Beast Games” remain under wraps. According to Prime Video, the show will feature 1,000 contestants vying for the single $5 million cash payout in a “fast-paced and high-production format.”

MrBeast will serve as host and executive producer of “Beast Games.” No premiere date has been set for the show, which will be available exclusively on Prime Video worldwide. Variety previously reported that MrBeast was in talks with Prime Video for a reality-competition show.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” MrBeast said in a statement. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, commented, “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

“When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said. Sanders also thanked the team at Spotter, including founder Aaron DeBevoise and president Nic Paul, for introducing him to MrBeast “and kickstarting this journey for us.” Spotter, which pays YouTube creators cash for the rights to monetize their video libraries and helps them grow their fanbases, counts MrBeast as a client.

Donaldson, 25, is the most-followed YouTube creator on the platform, currently with more than 245 million subscribers for his main channel. His most-viewed video on YouTube to date (with 588 million views and counting) is his 2021 reenactment of “Squid Game,” which replicated elimination challenges from the hit Netflix show and awarded the winner $446,000. MrBeast, who currently works and lives in Greenville, N.C., generated an estimated $82 million in gross earnings over the 12-month period between June 2022-June 2023, according to Forbes — more than twice the earnings any other digital creator.

Donaldson’s business ventures include Feastables, a line of chocolate bars and other snack foods, and the MrBeast Burger restaurant chain. Last year Donaldson sued Virtual Dining Concepts, seeking to end his deal with the virtual restaurant company that operates MrBeast Burger, alleging among other things that the burgers it served were called “disgusting,” “revolting” and “inedible” and damaged his reputation. VDC responded with its own $100 million lawsuit against MrBeast, alleging breach of contract.

Donaldson also has helped raise millions of dollars for charitable causes. He co-created #TeamTrees, a fundraiser for the Arbor Day Foundation that has raised nearly $25 million for its campaigns to plant over 24 million trees, and #TeamSeas, a fundraiser for Ocean Conservancy and the Ocean Cleanup, which has raised over $33 million to remove trash out of oceans, rivers and beaches. His Beast Philanthropy charitable organization has distributed more than 15 million free meals to date, and it has expanded to encompass projects worldwide, including building freshwater wells in Cameroon, homes for people without housing in Costa Rica and houses for tornado victims in Kentucky.