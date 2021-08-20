Aaliyah's music released on streaming platforms ahead of 20th anniversary of her death

Aaliyah's music hit streaming services on Friday, almost 20 years after her 2001 death in a plane crash.

The singer's sophomore album, "One In A Million," dropped on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and other platforms. The rest of her catalog is expected to drop over the next few weeks.

Fans of the late R&B singer have flooded social media to share their excitement over the release.

Thank you so much, Babygirl. One In A Million is now #1 for a second time because you are still missed. Your music and spirit will remain forever. I love you #Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/KKvH9RrQZl — 𝖗𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝖉𝖚𝖗𝖔𝖘 (@jackalsgaze) August 20, 2021

Aaliyah was signed to a recording contract with Jive Records when she was 12 years old. Just a few years later she was catapulted onto the R&B charts with the release of her debut album, "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number."

The album was produced by now-embattled singer R. Kelly and included the hit singles "Back & Forth" and "At Your Best (You Are Love)." In 1996, she released "One In A Million," which included tracks with Missy Elliott, Timbaland and Slick Rick. She released her third and final studio album, "Aaliyah," in 2001.

Her success was cut short when she and others died on Aug. 25, 2001, in a plane crash in the Bahamas on her way home from filming a music video. She was 22.

Aaliyah's legacy has been hampered by her relationship and marriage to R. Kelly when she was 15. The marriage was annulled, and R. Kelly is currently on trial for charges involving six women and girls, including Aaliyah.

Over the years, there has been a bitter battle between the late singer's estate and her former record label Blackground Records over the release of her music. But earlier this month the record label announced that physical albums would soon be released along with her catalog dropping on all major streaming platforms.

Aaliyah's estate responded at the time and said they were not in support of it.

"Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish," read a statement on her Instagram.

"Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness. Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work."

The estate has not publicly commented on the release of "One In A Million" and did not immediately return a request for comment.