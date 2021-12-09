‘America’s Got Talent' alum Skilyr Hicks dies at 23

Former "America's Got Talent" star Skilyr Hicks died on Monday night, her sister confirmed in a Facebook post.

"My super beautiful, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit of a sister left this world to be with Jesus. I can’t possibly put into words how broken-hearted I am," Breelyn Hicks wrote in a post on Wednesday.

"I will miss her like crazy. I’ll miss her voice, her long warm hugs, her constantly making jokes using puns. Her ability to create music that inspired thousands of people. She had so much life left to live."

Breelyn Hicks went on to describe her sister as a light that shined "brighter than ever."

"You were my best friend, you were my rock. We always had each other’s back no matter what. Just know that I love you unconditionally, That you will live on in our hearts, minds, memories, and through your God Given Musical Ability. Your Songs are your legacy," she concluded.

Skilyr Hicks on 'America's Got Talent'. Bill Records / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Skilyr Hicks was found dead in a home in Liberty, South Carolina, according to a police report of the incident. She was 23.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office wrote in the report that it's believed the young singer died from a "possible drug overdose."

The sheriff's office and coroner's office said the investigation remains active.

Skilyr Hicks was 14 when she competed on Season 8 of "America's Got Talent" in 2013. She said she started singing after her father's death.

"That was a really difficult time for me," she said during a segment on the show. "Music helped me let out all the emotion that was building up inside of me."

She was eliminated from the show, which airs on NBC, before the live rounds in New York City.

After her time on the show, Skilyr Hicks was arrested following a domestic violence incident involving her family, according to TMZ. She was later arrested in 2018 for underage drinking.