By Associated Press

Pop star Ariana Grande has canceled a Las Vegas performance days before New Year's Eve "due to unforeseeable health reasons."

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday. The hotel said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press that the pop star will not perform.

The hotel said guests can receive refunds at their point of purchase.

Grande, 25, has had a busy year.

Her song "Thank U, Next" is spending its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she recently earned two Grammy nominations and was named woman of the year by Billboard.

But 2018 also included the end of her engagement to comedian-actor Pete Davidson — who himself has struggled with mental health issues — and the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller.

And in late summer, a bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral had to apologize for appearing to grope the young singer live on stage.

Meanwhile, May saw the one-year anniversary of a suicide-bomb attack at her concert in Manchester, England, that left 22 dead.