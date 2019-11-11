The Black Crowes reunite, reveal dates for 'Shake Your Money Maker' 2020 World Tour

As rumored — and prematurely teased over the weekend — The Black Crowes cofounders Chris and Rich Robinson will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album "Shake Your Money Maker" with a world tour beginning June 17 in Austin, Texas.
To celebrate, the band will play two intimate shows, first at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Monday, followed by the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The famously feuding Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. However, Chris Robinson said in a statement announcing the tour, "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!"
Rich Robinson added, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."
The brothers are the only two original members in the lineup, which also includes guitarist Isiah Mitchell, bassist Tim LeFebvre, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha. Original drummer Steve Gorman has said he knew a reunion was in the works and he was not invited.
The Black Crowes released eight studio and four live albums, including one with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page as a member. The full dates appear below.
TOUR DATES:
June 17 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
June 19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
June 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman
June 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
June 24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
June 26 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 30 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 4 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 7 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
July 8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
July 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 11 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
July 14 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
July 15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
July 24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
July 25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 28 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July 29 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center
August 15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 20 - Cincinnati, PH - Riverbend Music Center
August 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 26 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
August 28 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
August 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
September 4 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
September 5 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 8 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
September 9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 11 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum