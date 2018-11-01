Body found in hunt for Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Police searching for Scott Hutchison, the lead singer of Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit, confirmed Friday that they had located a body.

The 36-year-old was reported missing by fellow band members early Wednesday. At the time, they said that Hutchison "may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself."

If you see this Scott, please call this confidential number (116 000) to talk to someone. We just want you to feel better and safe and fully understand if you need time to yourself right now. We are worried and we love you so so much. pic.twitter.com/L6P0g0oc0a — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 10, 2018

Frightened Rabbit had supported Death Cab for Cutie on tour, performed on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and played festivals worldwide. They were due to appear with Father John Misty in concert later this month.

The body was found in waterfront South Queensferry suburb of Edinburgh on Thursday night.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of missing man Scott Hutchison have been informed,” Police Scotland said in a statement. “The family are requesting privacy at this sad time.”

The musician, whose brother Grant is the band’s drummer, wrote often about emotional pain and mental illness and had spoken of his own “mental torment.”

On the night of his disappearance, he tweeted: "Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.” Minutes later he added: “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Fans including comedian Sarah Silverman paid tribute to Hutchison on Friday. “I’m just so sorry,” she tweeted.

Tim Burgess, lead singer of British band The Charlatans, wrote: “Another beautiful soul lost. This world can be so harsh.”

To @owljohn ‘s brothers and family I’m so sorry. I’m just so sorry. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 11, 2018

Make no mistake, we are the lucky ones. Our lives still intact. Our love still to give. Don’t waste a moment.



Thinking of a fallen musical brother, who gave to us in song what he perhaps couldn’t find in life.



With love to Scott Hutchison’s family, in memory of a great man. pic.twitter.com/VptYmeQ5bo — Roddy Hart (@roddyhart) May 11, 2018

Woke up the the heartbreaking news of Scott Hutchison. He was a troubled soul, who turned those troubles into cracking tunes which consoled, supported, inspired and lifted the rest of us. So sad he couldn’t be saved from his own struggles. 😔 — Heather Byrne (@w33burd) May 11, 2018

Desperately, horribly sad news about Scott Hutchinson of Frightened Rabbit (if, as seems likely it's confirmed). For lots of people in their teens and twenties this'll be their generation's Jeff Buckley / Elliott Smith / Amy Winehouse. — Andrew Frayn (@afrayn) May 11, 2018

My thoughts are with Frightened Rabbit and their friends and family. Another beautiful soul lost. This world can be so harsh. Reach out to your loved ones today and every day if you can x x — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 11, 2018

Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) May 11, 2018