Body found in hunt for Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

LONDON — Police searching for Scott Hutchison, the lead singer of Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit, confirmed Friday that they had located a body.
The 36-year-old was reported missing by fellow band members early Wednesday. At the time, they said that Hutchison "may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself."
Frightened Rabbit had supported Death Cab for Cutie on tour, performed on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and played festivals worldwide. They were due to appear with Father John Misty in concert later this month.
The body was found in waterfront South Queensferry suburb of Edinburgh on Thursday night.
“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of missing man Scott Hutchison have been informed,” Police Scotland said in a statement. “The family are requesting privacy at this sad time.”
The musician, whose brother Grant is the band’s drummer, wrote often about emotional pain and mental illness and had spoken of his own “mental torment.”
On the night of his disappearance, he tweeted: "Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.” Minutes later he added: “I’m away now. Thanks.”
Fans including comedian Sarah Silverman paid tribute to Hutchison on Friday. “I’m just so sorry,” she tweeted.
Tim Burgess, lead singer of British band The Charlatans, wrote: “Another beautiful soul lost. This world can be so harsh.”