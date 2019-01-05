Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Phil Helsel

Pop star Britney Spears announced Friday that she is going on an "indefinite work hiatus" and has put her Las Vegas residency on hold due to her father’s recent life-threatening health issues.

Spears made the announcement on Facebook, as well as in a message to fans on her website. She wrote that her father was hospitalized a couple of months ago and almost died.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," Spears said in a message on her website, and she apologized to her fans for any inconvenience.

Spears' show, "Britney: Domination," had been scheduled to launch in February at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort.

At the time it was announced, MGM Park said the show "will embody her strong, take-charge attitude when she returns to the city."

Spears, who shot to fame with "...Baby One More Time," wrote on Facebook that she appreciates the prayers and support for her family during this difficult time.

"I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first … and that’s the decision I had to make,” Spears said in the Facebook post.

"We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," Spears wrote in the message. She said she hopes fans will understand.

Spears' representatives said in a statement that the singer's father, Jamie Spears, became seriously ill two months ago when his colon ruptured. He was admitted into surgery and spent 28 days in the hospital, they said.

The Spears family credits the doctors, nurses and staff at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas with saving his life, they said.

"After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery," the representatives said.

Spears' website said refunds are available at the original point of purchase, and that those needing more information should contact Ticketmaster.