Camila Cabello to perform an 'immersive' live show on TikTok

The concert, which will be broadcasted live on TikTok, is a "surreal journey through an ever-shifting reality.”
Camila Cabello performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York City.
By Morgan Sung

Camila Cabello will perform songs from her upcoming album "Familia" during an "immersive and inventive" virtual concert live on TikTok.

"Camila's upcoming stream is a fantastical trip through the artist's mind, with shifting sets and costumes designed to complement the music," an announcement from TikTok states. "The performance was created using eye-popping XR, augmenting Camila's singing and choreography with immersive visual effects bringing Camila's creativity to her fans like never before."

The performance will stream live on Cabello's TikTok account on April 7 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, and will be rebroadcast three more times the following weekend.

In the hallucinatory preview posted on Cabello's TikTok account, the singer performs a clip of "Bam Bam" while suspended from clouds and dancing in brightly colored outfits.

The announcement from TikTok describes the live show as an "engrossing visual world for each song she performs, leading the audience on a surreal journey through an ever-shifting reality.”

"Familia: Welcome to the Family" will be broadcasted live on April 7.

