By Minyvonne Burke

Cardi B and Offset are breaking up, according to an Instagram post by the "Bodak Yellow" rapper.

In a video titled "There you go..peace and love," Cardi told fans that she had been trying to work on her relationship with Offset, with whom she shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, for a while but "things just haven't been working out."

"We're really good friends, and we're really good business partners," she said. "He's always somebody that I run to talk to."

Cardi, 25, said neither is to blame for the split and they just "grew out of love."

Cardi secretly married Offset, a member of the group Migos, in September 2017 at their Atlanta home. They welcomed their first child together in July.

"It might take time to get a divorce," Cardi said. "And I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Offset has not responded to Cardi B's post on their split.