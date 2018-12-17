Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Cardi B, who recently split from Offset, appeared annoyed when he interrupted her show in Los Angeles in a bid to win her back — but that doesn't mean the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is OK with fans attacking him online.

In a video posted to Cardi's Instagram on Sunday, she thanked fans for their love and support before telling them to stop lashing out at Offset on social media.

"Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel better 'cause at the end of the day, that's still family," Cardi said.

"Unfortunately, we going through things and it's not private," she added. "I just want things to die-down."

Fans started lashing out at the Migos rapper after he crashed his wife's set at Rolling Loud on Saturday night. As a large bouquet of flowers with the words "TAKE ME BACK CARDI" was brought out on stage, Offset walked over to Cardi and begged her to forgive him.

"I just want to tell you I'm sorry, bruh," he told her. "In person. In front of the world."

The crowd couldn't hear Cardi's response, but judging from the look on her face the 26-year-old rapper didn't seem amused by the gesture. Her fans also seemed bothered by the stunt, and took to social media to unleash their wrath on Offset.

In a second Instagram video, Cardi told fans that she doesn't know if she will get back together with Offset, but again asked her fans to respect what she’s going through.

"I just don't like that bashing online thing," she said, reminding fans that earlier Saturday Pete Davidson posted an alarming message saying he "didn't want to be on this Earth" after he previously opened up about being bullied online.

"I wouldn't want my baby father to have that feeling," she continued. "I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don't like that and it doesn't make me feel any better."

Cardi announced her split from Offset in earlier this month and said they "grew out of love." The couple secretly married in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July.

In a tweet, Offset defended crashing his wife's set, writing: "All of my wrongs have been made public, i (sic) figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too."