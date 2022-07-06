Carlos Santana's mid-concert collapse blamed on heat exhaustion, dehydration

Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a show Tuesday night in Michigan, the result of heat exhaustion and dehydration, his manager said.

Santana, 74, who has been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire, was in the middle of a set at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, about 42 miles north of Detroit, when he fell, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

Medical workers attended to Santana, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, before he was carried offstage, video shows.

Manager Michael Vrionis in a statement that Santana was taken to an emergency room for observation and that he was "doing well."

Carlos Santana performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on July 5, 2022. Scott Legato / Getty Images

A show scheduled for Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed until further notice, the statement said. It wasn't known when he would be back on the road.

The Miraculous Supernatural Tour has 21 dates left through late August before Santana is scheduled to head back to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues, where a show based on his greatest hits is set for fall.

In December, Santana canceled a number of performances in Las Vegas after, his team said, he underwent an unspecified and unscheduled heart procedure.