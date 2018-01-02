LOS ANGELES — Carrie Underwood suffered an injury to her face that required 40 to 50 stitches after a fall in November, the singer revealed in a year-end message to fans.

Underwood also sustained a previously reported broken wrist in the fall, which took place on the steps to her home. She cautioned fans that she may look "a bit different" when they see her again.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote, according to Taste of Country and People, which quoted the fan-club-only letter. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Carrie Underwood says she needed up to 50 stitches in her face after serious fall 0:40 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1127553091799" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood's husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.

"Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse."

Related: Underwood pokes fun at Trump's tweets at CMA awards

The singer also said she will be entering the studio next week to begin work on new songs.

"And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she wrote. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Underwood posted a photo of herself on Instagram late last month, but most of her face was covered with a warm-weather scarf in what appears to be a sponsored post.

A representative for the singer did not immediately respond to Variety's request for further comment.