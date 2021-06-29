Christina Aguilera tweets support for Britney Spears after conservatorship testimony

Christina Aguilera posted a series of tweets in support of her longtime friend and fellow pop singer Britney Spears, who gave rare public testimony last week asking to end her conservatorship.

"These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera said in a Twitter thread Monday. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

The "Beautiful" singer continued, "To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable."

In her 20-minute testimony last Wednesday, Spears alleged that she was overworked without any breaks, medicated with lithium and prohibited from having more children after her conservators did not allow her to remove her birth control device — all of which were approved by her father and co-conservator, James "Jamie" Spears.

"The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," Aguilera said. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

Aguilera added: "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

Aguilera joins a growing list of actors, singers and media personalities, including Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who have spoken out in support of the pop princess.

Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father for the past 13 years and has rarely spoken publicly about the legal arrangement. But in her dramatic testimony last week, she told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that the conservatorship was abusive and that she wanted it to end.

In her closing remarks, Spears said: “I feel ganged up on, bullied, left out and alone. And I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things and more so."