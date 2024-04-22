Coachella weekend 2: Kid Cudi breaks a foot, Doja Cat makes history and an Odd Future reunion

Coachella has officially come to a close after two weekends full of special guests, embarrassing flops and lots of music.

The music festival, which takes place in Indio, California, saw a slump in ticket sales this year, but fans were still excited to watch their favorite artists take over the desert.

From an Odd Future reunion to Kid Cudi’s broken foot, here were the highs and lows of the final weekend of this year’s festival.

Kid Cudi broke his foot after jumping off the stage

Fans were pleasantly surprised when multihyphenate artist Kid Cudi was added to the Coachella lineup right before the start of weekend two. Unfortunately, Cudi’s act was cut short after he broke his foot while jumping from the stage Sunday.

“Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” Cudi posted on X. “just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

Tyler, the Creator brought out longtime collaborator Earl Sweatshirt

Tyler, the Creator’s recent albums “Call Me if You Get Lost” and “Igor” have catapulted him to a new level of acclaim. But many longtime Tyler fans found him during his days in the rap collective Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All — better known by the shorthand Odd Future.

Tyler, the Creator brought out his fellow Odd Future member Earl Sweatshirt to perform a couple songs from their early days, one from Tyler’s 2009 mixtape “Bastard” and another from his 2013 album “Wolf.”

“Tyler, the f---ing Creator, man,” Earl Sweatshirt said onstage. “Look at the biggest show on Earth.”

Some fans had hoped for another Odd Future cameo: Frank Ocean, who headlined Coachella in 2023.

But Tyler, the Creator said he didn’t know where the artist was. While introducing his song “She,” which features Ocean, the rapper told the audience to sing Ocean’s part because he was “not coming out.”

“We don’t know where [Ocean] is, so it’s on y’all,” he said.

Doja Cat made history as the first female rapper to headline

“Dojchella” trended on X after the rapper concluded her final headlining Coachella set. Doja Cat delighted fans with her signature eccentric performance style, avant-garde outfit changes and sharp choreography. Some even praised her improvisation skills following a missing microphone mishap.

Doja Cat was the first female rapper and second Black woman to headline the music festival, following Beyoncé’s performance in 2018.

Grimes redeemed herself after a disastrous first weekend

Grimes’ second weekend DJ set seemed to go off without a hitch after facing major technical difficulties during her first run.

The electropop artist poked fun at her weekend one meltdown, opening her set with a series of fake news clips “investigating” the cause of the malfunctions. She played clips of herself screaming in frustration alongside quips that “she can’t DJ.” The rest of her set went smoothly, and fans even praised her remix of a Blackpink song.