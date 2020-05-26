Country musician Morgan Wallen apologizes after getting tossed from Kid Rock's bar

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

County music artist Morgan Wallen has apologized after he was thrown out of Kid Rock's bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and then taken into police custody Saturday night.

"Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," Wallen, 27, said in a tweet Sunday.

He also thanked local authorities for, in his words, "being so professional and doing their job with class."

— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville reported, at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'n' Roll Steakhouse.

The station, citing a police report, reported that Wallen was kicked out for being disorderly inside the bar and kicking glass items, that officers saw him being ejected and that he was placed into police custody after refusing to walk away.

Wallen is known for the song "Whiskey Glasses," which, according to Billboard, topped country airplay charts in 2019, as well as other songs.

He was a contestant on "The Voice" television show in 2014 but did not win. He told "People" last year that he was grateful he did not win because it gave him time to "really figure out who I was as an artist."

Wallen was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, WSMV reported.

Online court records list those two charges and a July 1 court date, with the reason listed as "settlement."