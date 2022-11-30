Country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after getting married

Country singer Jake Flint has died just hours after getting married, according to people close to him.

He was 37.

His publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman that Flint died in his sleep following his wedding Saturday.

Flint's wife, Brenda, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday: "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here."

Brenda also posted a video of the two at their wedding. "I don't understand," she wrote.

Flint had been in the midst of a multistate tour, with his next performance slated for Dec. 2 in Claremore, Oklahoma. His social media page describes his sources of musical inspiration as "everything from classic Texas Singer/Songwriters to 90’s grunge rock."

His former manager, Brenda Cline, also confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post, writing that she "loved him much like a son."

"Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss," she wrote. "We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever."

The cause of Flint's death was not immediately clear.