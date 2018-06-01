Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died accidentally from drowning because of alcohol intoxication, a British coroner said.

Witnesses told a coroner's inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court on Thursday that O'Riordan, 46, was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled O'Riordan's death an accident.

It was previously reported that she didn't leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," "Linger" and "Zombie."

O'Riordan battled a bad back and other health issues last year that forced the band, which released the acoustic album "Something Else," to cancel a tour of Europe and North America. She also revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Her last public words appeared to be a tweet from Dec. 20 in which she said she was "feeling good" and performing again, and another from Jan. 3 in which she announced, "We're off to Ireland."

Following her death, her bandmates tweeted that "the world had lost a true artist."

In a new statement Thursday, they said they continued to "struggle to come to terms with what happened" and said their condolences remain with her family, including her ex-husband, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, and her three children.