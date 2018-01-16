The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan’s death not suspicious

LONDON — The death of Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock band The Cranberries, is not being treated as suspicious.

The singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of her band's hit "Zombies" by Los Angeles Bad Wolves when her death was announced Monday.

Officers were called to a hotel where "a 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokeswoman told NBC News.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious," she said. Police did not release her name as per their guidelines as the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is now being compiled for the coroner.

Dan Waite of music label Eleven Seven said O'Riordan left him a voice message early Monday saying she was looking forward to the recording. He said "she sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

O'Riordan had been struggling with multiple health issues, including a bad back, which had forced The Cranberries to cancel a tour of Europe and North America last year.

She also revealed in an interview last year that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Her bandmates have issued a statement on Twitter, saying that "the world had lost a true artist" and describing themselves as "devastated" by her death

"She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries," the band said.

The Cranberries were one of the most popular bands of the 1990s with hits like "Dream" and "Linger." The band sold more than 40 million records worldwide and Rolling Stone magazine hailed them as "Ireland's biggest musical export since U2."

The band formed in 1990 and went on hiatus in 2003 before reforming six years later.

O'Riordan is survived by her ex-husband, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, and her three children, Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain, according to The Irish Times.