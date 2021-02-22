Daft Punk announces retirement in new video

Daft Punk, one of the most influential and popular groups to emerge in the past 30 years, have announced their retirement via a video titled "Epilogue" posted Monday morning.

The duo's longtime publicist officially confirmed the split to Variety and declined to provide further details.

The eight-minute clip features the duo — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — who for many years have concealed their features behind a robot concept, walking around the desert, wearing their familiar space helmets and leather jackets. After a few moments, one of the members looks at the other, removes his jacket and reveals an energy pack on the back. The other touches a button on the pack. The first member walks away quickly and then explodes.

The scene cuts to a sunrise, or possibly a sunset, as a choral version of the group's song "Touch" plays.

The song is from the duo's 2013 "Random Access Memories" album, which in many ways was a culmination of their career. The album, which included the global hit single "Get Lucky," won the Grammy Award for Best Album the following year.

The duo has largely kept a low profile since then, with their most prominent work being a collaboration with the Weeknd on two songs from his 2016 album "Starboy," the title track and "I Feel It Coming."