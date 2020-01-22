Death of TobyMac's son at 21 found to be an accidental overdose

The death of the son of Christian rapper TobyMac at a Tennessee home in October has been ruled by a medical examiner to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.
Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, died as a result of "acute combined drug intoxication" and also had marijuana and Adderall in his system, autopsy and toxicology results showed, according to a report by The Tennessean.
McKeehan, an aspiring rapper who released tracks under the names TRU, Shiloh, truDog and Truett Foster, was found dead at a Nashville-area home on Oct. 24 after the Nashville Fire Department received a call about a person in cardiac arrest.
The report by Davidson County Medical Examiner Feng Li also stated that McKeehan had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.
TobyMac released the emotional song "21 Years" earlier this month about his son's death, which refers to McKeehan's past struggles.
"You said you’d turn, you would turn it around/Thought that you had time to straighten it out /Told me that you were my prodigal son/But this isn’t home,'' he sings.
"Are you singing with the angels/Are you happy where you are/Well until this show is over/And you run into my arms/God has you in heaven/But I have you in my heart."
A representative for TobyMac confirmed The Tennessean report to TODAY and said, "there will be no new statement, as his latest song, '21 Years,' is his statement."