Demi Lovato had three strokes, heart attack after 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato says she had three strokes and a heart attack after a 2018 drug overdose.

"My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes," Lovato, 28, says in the trailer for the upcoming documentary series "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," which is due to premiere in March.

The YouTube Originals documentary is billed as an exploration of every aspect that led to the overdose and its aftermath.

The trailer shows video of Lovato as a child actor on "Barney & Friends" and in other roles in a series of quick images that freeze briefly on a black-and-white image of a hand in a hospital bed with an IV.

In a video call Wednesday, Lovato also said that she was left with brain damage and still deals with the effects.

“I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. For a long time, I had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry," Lovato said in the video call, according to The Associated Press and other outlets.

In the trailer, Lovato says, "I've had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened."

Lovato, then 25, was rushed to a hospital in July 2018 after the overdose at her Hollywood Hills home.

In January 2020, she spoke about writing a song days before the incident — "Anyone" — which she said was a "cry for help."

She performed that song at the Grammys in what was called a comeback and a return to the music industry. Lovato also sang the national anthem at that Super Bowl LIV the following month. She was among the artists who performed in a special to mark the inauguration of President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Lovato has been open about her battles with addiction, and in March 2018, months before the overdose, she tweeted that she had celebrated six years of sobriety.

“My purpose in putting this out is to help people who have been on the same path as I have.," she said Wednesday about the new series.