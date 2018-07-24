Demi Lovato hospitalized after apparent drug overdose

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated pop star Demi Lovato was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday after an apparent drug overdose from an unspecified narcotic, two sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

The singer, 25, was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where sources said she was stable, alert and breathing.

First responders who were called to Lovato's home used naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote, to reverse the effects of the overdose, the sources said.

In a statement, a representative for the singer said she was "awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect," the representative said without providing additional detail. The rep added that Lovato's family has asked for "privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery [are] the most important thing right now."

The news was first reported by TMZ, which had originally said Lovato had overdosed on heroin, but then backtracked and said it was another drug.

Lovato has been open about her battles with addiction, including a stint in rehab for issues related to an eating disorder and self-harm.

She said she celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

"So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness," Lovato tweeted on March 15. "It IS possible."

But in a song released last month, she seemed to suggest that she had relapsed. The track, "Sober," included lyrics such as: "I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore" and "I promise I'll get help."

Legions of fans — including several celebrity admirers — posted words of support on social media.

"I love @DDLovato so much," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. "It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."

Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles and Daniel Arkin reported from New York.