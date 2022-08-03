Pop star Demi Lovato said she is using the pronouns “she/her” again after using “they/them” last year.

Lovato announced the change during an interview for the weekly "Spout Podcast," which was made available Monday.

"I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity," she said on the podcast that began with a discussion about her sonic evolution.

The singer and former Disney star is promoting the Aug. 19 release her eighth album, which she described as a return to more traditional rock 'n' roll.

Likewise, her revealed pronouns are more traditional, but not without a journey that brought Lovato to a genuine place, she indicated.

Her "they/them" pronouns last year were apropos of the way she felt at the time, Lovato told host Tamara Dhia.

"Last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy," Lovato, 29, said on the podcast.

At the time, she said, binary restrooms didn't feel right.

"I just felt like a human," she said. "And that's what they/them is about for me. It's about, like, feeling human at your core."

"Recently," she said, "I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again."

On Instagram, Lovato lists the pronouns they/them/she/her.

Lovato said pronouns are meant to reflect the fluidity of contemporary identities. People who try but fail to use them properly should be cut some slack, the singer said.

"It's just all about respect," Lovato said. "Nobody's perfect."