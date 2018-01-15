Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, dead at age 46

Dolores O'Riordan, the Irish soprano who led The Cranberries to worldwide fame, has died, her publicist reportedly said Monday.

O'Riordan, 46, was in London for a short recording session when she died, the publicist said, according to the Associated Press.

The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Singer Dolores ORiordan of the Irish band The Cranberries performs at the Admiralspalast on May 2, 2017 in Berlin. Frank Hoensch / Redferns via Getty Images

The youngest of seven children, O'Riordan hailed from the city of Limerick and launched her musical career in 1990 when she successfully auditioned to be the singer of a band then called "The Cranberry Saw It."

With a Celtic-inspired singing style that sometimes including yodeling and a thick Limerick accent she made no attempt to hide, O'Riordan's vocals powered the bands best-known hits "Zombie" and "Linger" and made The Cranberries one of the biggest rock bands of the 1990s.

