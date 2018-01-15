Dolores O'Riordan, the Irish soprano who led The Cranberries to worldwide fame as one of the most popular bands of the 1990s, has died, her publicist said Monday.

O'Riordan, 46, was in London "for a short recording session" when she died "suddenly."

"No further details are available at this time," the publicist said. "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Singer Dolores ORiordan of the Irish band The Cranberries performs at the Admiralspalast on May 2, 2017 in Berlin. Frank Hoensch / Redferns via Getty Images

O'Riordan battled health issues last year that forced The Cranberries, which released the acoustic album "Something Else," to cancel a tour of Europe and North America. She also revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Her last public words appeared to be a Tweet from Dec. 20 in which she said she was "feeling good" and performing again, and another from Jan. 3 in which she announced "We're off to Ireland."

Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) December 20, 2017

bye bye Gio. We're off to Ireland 🍀 pic.twitter.com/d6HKOFJqGB — Dolores O'Riordan (@DolORiordan) January 4, 2018

The youngest of seven children, O'Riordan hailed from the city of Limerick and launched her musical career in 1990 when she successfully auditioned to be the singer of a band then called The Cranberry Saw It.

With a Celtic-inspired singing style that sometimes included yodeling and a thick Limerick accent she made no attempt to hide, O'Riordan powered the band's best-known hits such as "Zombie" and "Linger."

"It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of rock," the Irish singer Hozier said in a tweet. "I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way."

Over the course of their career, The Cranberries sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. In 1995, Rolling Stone hailed the band as ""Ireland's biggest musical export since U2."

The Cranberries went on hiatus in 2003 and reformed in 2009. O'Riordan also branched out on her own, recording several solo albums and also providing the vocals for a New York City-based alternative band called D.A.R.K.

Raised by devout Catholics, O'Riordan was an admirer of Pope John Paul II and performed at several of the Vatican's annual Christmas concerts.

Dolores O'Riordan greets Pope John Paul II at the Vatican on Dec. 14, 2001. The Pope had a private audience with singers performing the next day in a Christmas Concert. Reuters file

But O'Riordan's private struggles with mental illness became public in 2014 after she was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant on an Aer Lingus flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined $6,600.

As word of O'Riordan's death spread, Irish President Michael Higgins weighed-in with condolences. "To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss," he said.

Tributes also poured in from other musicians and her many fans.

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly

- I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. — Garbage (@garbage) January 15, 2018

O'Riordan is survived by her ex-husband, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, and her three children, Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain, according to The Irish Times.