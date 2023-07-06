The Eagles announce ‘Long Goodbye’ farewell tour

The Eagles have taken it to the limit.

The legendary rock group has announced its final tour, dubbed “The Long Goodbye.”

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful,” the band said in a statement. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.”

Thirteen shows have initially been announced, with more to come.

“During ‘The Long Goodbye,’ the Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025,” a press release for the tour said.

The band says “the difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights” may result in returning to select cities for additional dates, if the interest is there.

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music,” the group said. “At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The Eagles are one of music’s most enduring acts. Formed in 1971, they have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and won six Grammy Awards, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Their album “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” is the bestselling album in history, certified 38 times platinum.

Steely Dan, who, like the Eagles, is in the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame, will join the band on the tour.