Swedish EDM pioneer and producer Avicii found dead at 28

The Swedish-born DJ was best-known for his EDM hits "Le7els," "Wake Me Up!" and "You Make Me," among others.

by Associated Press /  / Updated 
Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2013.John Shearer / Invision/AP file

The Swedish-born DJ/producer Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

The 28-year-old EDM star, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman, at the time of his death, according to his publicist Diana Baron.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," Baron wrote in a statement. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)."

His hits include "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me."

