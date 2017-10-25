Fats Domino, the piano-playing prodigy whose lightning-fast fingers crafted a rollicking sound blending rock with rhythm-and-blues, has died, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office in Louisiana said Wednesday.

He was 89.

Domino, a native of New Orleans, learned to play the piano from his brother-in-law. He gained fame with his 1955 hit, "Ain't That a Shame," and his 1956 rock n' roll version of "Blueberry Hill," which he performed on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and saw shoot to No. 2 on the Top 40 charts.

Fats Domino in 1956. AP

He found further success with a string of other hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including "I'm Walkin'" and "Walking to New Orleans."

With his recognizable voice and cherubic face, Domino was a familiar sight on the screen. He made appearances in movies, including 1956's "Shake, Rattle & Rock!" and on the 1969 Monkees' television special, "33-1/3 Revolutions per Monkee.”

Domino was born Antoine Domino Jr. in 1928, the eighth child in a French Creole family.

According to biographies of Domino, New Orleans bandleader Billy Diamond, who heard Domino play, nicknamed him "Fats" because he reminded him of the renowned pianists Fats Waller and Fats Pichon.

In a tweet Wednesday, Harry Connick Jr. remembered Domino for helping to "pave the way for new orleans piano players... see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky."

