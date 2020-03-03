Flavor Flav on being fired from Public Enemy: 'You kidding me ... over Bernie Sanders???'

Flavor Flav responded Monday with shock to the announcement that he had been fired from Public Enemy after the rapper had sent a cease and desist letter over the band performing at a campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
"Are you kidding me right now??? ... over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???," Flav wrote on Twitter, addressing Public Enemy's cofounder Chuck D.
"All because I don't wanna endorse a candidate ... I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now," Flav wrote. "I'm not your employee ... i'm your partner ... you can't fire me ... there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav ... so let's get it right Chuck."
An open letter released by Public Enemy Monday contended that the group's decision was not over "political views."
The letter said Flav had been on "suspension" since 2016 when he didn't show up for another benefit, for Harry Belafonte. Flav "had previously missed numerous live gigs ... album recording sessions and photo shoots," the group claimed. "He always chose to party over work."
"This was the last straw for the group," the letter said. "It's time to move on and everyone wishes Flavor well." The letter was signed by band members Chuck D, James Bomb, DJ Lord, Pop Diesel and Jahi.
Flav and Chuck D were two founding members of the group in the early '80s, known for its politically-charged lyrics and messaging.
On Friday, Flav's lawyer sent a letter to the Sanders campaign, saying that Public Enemy's recently announced performance at a Los Angeles rally for the presidential candidate would use Flav's "unauthorized likeness" and "image" for promotion purposes.
"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," the letter read. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."
"Hey Bernie, don't do this," Flav wrote at the bottom of the letter, along with a drawing of his signature clock.
Public Enemy responded by saying Flav was no longer a member of the group
"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav," a statement from the band said. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."
Public Enemy Radio, a Public Enemy offshoot led by Chuck D and featuring DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws, went on with their plan to perform at Sanders' Sunday rally, which was livestreamed on Sanders' website.
"Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows," Chuck D wrote on Twitter after the rally. He had also criticized Flav's decision earlier in the day on both Twitter and Instagram.
"Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday," Chuck D continued. In a 2017 lawsuit, Flav accused Chuck D of withholding Public Enemy royalties and merchandising revenue from him.
Flav said in his tweets Monday that he hadn't sued Chuck D again."I didn't sue you on Friday ... I asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing," Flav wrote.
Flav also addressed claims from Public Enemy's letter and Chuck D himself that he belongs in rehab.
"I'm not on drugs like you're saying and have been clean for 10 years ... i have battled addiction before and like millions of other Americans I know the massive toll it takes," Flav wrote. "Chuck you know better than to lie about s--- like that."