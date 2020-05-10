Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright dies of cancer at 66

Betty Wright, the celebrated Grammy-winning soul singer, died on Sunday from cancer at her Miami home, according to multiple outlets, including Billboard and TMZ. She was 66.
Wright, known for her hits “Clean Up Woman” and “Tonight is the Night,” was nominated for six Grammys, winning best R&B song for “Where Is the Love.”
On May 2, Chaka Khan tweeted calling for prayers for Wright, worrying her fans.
Born Bessie Regina Norris, Wright was singing as young as two years old, and she was signed to a record company when she was just 12 years old. She released her first album, “My First Time Around,” in 1968 at 15.
Wright also went on to found her own record label in the '80s, releasing the album “Mother Wit.” She produced more than 15 albums throughout her prolific career, including one as recently as 2014 called “Living...Love...Lies.”
She was remembered by many online for her talent and impact on the industry.
“RIP to the legend,” Viola Davis wrote on Twitter. “Your influence and mega talent will make you immortal. Rest well Queen.”
Dawn Richard, of the group Danity Kane, said Wright was “the funniest, realest, kindest spirit.”
“She was one of our vocal trainers during the beginnings of DK. I loved that she was unafraid to add grit to any lyric. She helped us emote and find our voices as women in the industry. Thank you Ms. B. RIP,” she said on Twitter.
In a 2011 interview with NPR, Wright said she liked to work with newer musicians to protect the future of the industry "I believe in legacy. And I believe in making the radio sound better. If I gotta listen to it, I want it to sound good."
