"I ain't leaving till they throw me out," the country music star Gretchen Wilson sang on her smash hit "Here for the Party."
So they did.
Wilson confirmed on Twitter that she was tossed out of Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces in New Mexico after she performed Saturday at the Las Cruces Country Music Festival.
"I got off stage at 11:30pm. At 12:30pm I was only talking in my room. The hotel informed me that QUIET HOURS started at 10pm. Wrong hotel for 3rd shifters," wrote Wilson, whose debut album, also titled "Here for the Party," was nominated for four Grammy awards and hit No. 2 on the charts in 2004. The song "Redneck Woman" won the Grammy for female country vocal performance.
Wilson contended that the hotel "sent police to kick me out in the middle of the night for no reason."
But a police spokesman told The Las Cruces Sun News that "there were several noise complaints" shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
"We helped security remove the guest because they had worn out their welcome," the spokesman said.