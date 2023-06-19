Houston rapper Big Pokey, early member of hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click, dies

Big Pokey, an early member of the Houston hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click and a pioneer of the "chopped-and-screwed" style, died Sunday, according to a statement on his verified Instagram account.

"It is with deep sadness that we share of the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell," the statement said. "He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans."

No cause of death was specified. Although Big Pokey’s exact age could not immediately be verified, he was said to be in his 40s.

"In the coming days," the statement added, "we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects."

The statement said Big Pokey will forever be "The Hardest Pit in the Litter," a reference to his debut studio album.

Bun B, a fellow member of Screwed Up Click, paid tribute to Big Pokey in an Instagram post on Sunday, describing the late rapper as "one of the most naturally talented artists" in Houston.

"Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect," Bun B said. "He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home."

"One of the pillars of our city," he added.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner paid his respects in a tweet, saying in part: "Though many called him 'low key,' his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally."

Big Pokey rose to prominence in the early 1990s as a member of Screwed Up Click, led by the innovative DJ Screw. The group helped lay the groundwork for the "chopped-and-screwed" style, a Southern hip-hop tactic of slowing down the tempo of a track.

Big Pokey released four studio albums after "The Hardest Pit in the Litter" debuted in 1999: "D-Game 2000" (2000), "The Collabo" (2001), "Da Sky's Da Limit" (2002), "Evacuation Notice" (2008) and "Sensei" (2021).

He also released various mixtapes throughout the 2000s.

The hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, who is also from Houston, featured Big Pokey on "Southside Royalty Freestyle," a track off her 2022 album "Traumazine."