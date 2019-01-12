Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio this week.

Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly.” He has denied all wrongdoing, and he has never been convicted.

A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago’s Trump Tower.

Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but said they found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Earlier this week, a Chicago radio station said it will no longer play R. Kelly's music after the docuseries brought renewed attention to sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B singer.

LaMont Watts, the CEO of Clubsteppin 95.1 FM announced Wednesday that the station would stop playing all songs by R. Kelly in light of the allegations against Kelly.

An attorney for Kelly in Chicago, Steven Greenberg, told NBC News on Wednesday that neither he nor Kelly has watched the docuseries.

"Over a decade ago, he was found innocent of any wrongdoing," Greenberg said. "For people to now accuse him of things, they’re just haters trying to ruin his career."