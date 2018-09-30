Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Nearly 60,000 people gathered in Central Park’s Great Lawn on Saturday for the 7th Annual Global Citizen Festival. This year, the festival featured performances from Janelle Monae, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janet Jackson and The Weeknd.

The day-long event, hosted by husband and wife Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, encouraged attendees to become active in social issues, including reducing the amount of single-use plastic, eliminating bail bond policies that unfairly target minorities and the poor and providing every child with access to quality education, and more.

If you couldn’t make it to New York or didn’t get a chance to stream it online, here’s a list of the top 10 moments from the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Janelle Monae Stands in Solidarity with Sexual Assault Survivors

Referencing Thursday’s testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford stating her alleged claims of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Janelle Monae said, “this past week was a brutal, brutal week for a lot of us women.”

Monae proclaimed her solidarity with sexual assault survivors and called on fans and attendees to do the same. “So today, I’m standing here with my sisters on this stage, and with you. And, we want to send a message loud and clear to survivors here and all over the world; let’s make sure that they know that these 60,000 global citizens right here in this audience have got your back.”

Security Barrier Falls Causing Major Panic at the Concert

There was a brief panic at the festival after a security barrier fell Saturday evening, police said.

Video showed some upset fans hugging each other after the scare at around 7:30 p.m. A New York Police Department official said on stage that no shots were fired.

“There were NO SHOTS FIRED at #GlobalCitizenFestival. The sound was a fallen barrier,” the NYPD said on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1046183826400194560

An NBC reporter at the event described the scene as “total panic in the crowd.” People climbed benches and knocked over barricades, and some people were seen crying and trying to call friends and other loved ones.

“All we saw was a mass of people running,” one woman said on MSNBC, which is airing the annual event. “You had a wave of people coming in this direction, and my daughter was screaming for me to run.”

Large-scale public venues have been under increased security concerns after shootings at public events. Some people jumped over barricades amid the scare, according to reports from the scene. The scare at the Saturday’s festival and concert occurred days before the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas in which 58 people were killed. The gunman in that shooting killed himself.

Will Smith Bungee Jumps from A Helicopter on his 50th Birthday to raise money for “Education Cannot Wait”

Actor, activist and social media star—one of his newest titles, Will Smith celebrated his milestone by bungee jumping from a helicopter to raise money for the “Education Cannot Wait” charity.

Smith chose to raise money for the charity because it “services probably 75 million plus children around the world, specifically in difficult, sometimes war-torn areas where children are being denied education for whatever reason.”

As the actor turned 50, he shared his personal commitment to be a citizen of the world. “Where I am in my life, everything has to be a contribution. I want all of my actions to be a contribution to the human family.”

Robert DeNiro Urges People to Vote

Actor, producer, director and social activist Robert DeNiro, alongside actress Rachel Brosnahan and comedian Kal Penn, took the stage to plead for attendees to use their right to vote.

“You’re at this amazing concert because you took your responsibility as global citizens seriously... Now, we are asking you to take your responsibility as U.S. citizens seriously by voting.”

Reminding the crowd of the power of voting, DeNiro said “voting is how we hire and how we fire our leaders… Guess what? They’re not our bosses, we’re their bosses.”