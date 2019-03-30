Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 30, 2019, 9:08 AM GMT By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who became the first woman inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Janet Jackson, the latest member of the Jackson clan to enter the hall, called for other women to join them in music immortality on a night they were honored with five all-male British bands.

Jackson issued her challenge just before leaving the stage of Brooklyn's Barclays Center. "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," she said, "in 2020, induct more women."

Neither Jackson or Nicks were around at the end of the evening when another Brit, Ian Hunter, led an all-star jam at the end to "All the Young Dudes." The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs was the only woman onstage.

The 2019 list of inductees was largely dominated by British artists, featuring bands such as The Zombies, Roxy Music, Def Leppard and Radiohead, who did not perform during the show.

Jackson followed her brothers Michael and the Jackson 5 as inductees. She said she wanted to go to college and become a lawyer growing up, but her late father Joe had other ideas for her.

"As the youngest in my family, I was determined to make it on my own," she said. "I was determined to stand on my own two feet. But never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps."

She encouraged Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, producers of her breakthrough "Control" album and most of her vast catalog, to stand in Brooklyn's Barclays Center for recognition, as well as booster Questlove. She thanked Dick Clark of "American Bandstand" and Don Cornelius of "Soul Train," along with her choreographers including Paula Abdul.

There was some potential for awkward vibes Friday, since the event was being filmed to air on HBO on April 27. HBO angered the Jackson family this winter for showing the documentary "Leaving Neverland," about two men who alleged Michael Jackson abused them when they were boys. Jackson never mentioned Michael specifically in her remarks but thanked her brothers, and he was shown on screen with the rest of the family.

Jackson was inducted by an enthusiastic Janelle Monae, whose black hat and black leather recalled some of her hero's past stage looks. She said Jackson had been her phone's screen-saver for years as a reminder to be focused and fearless in how she approached art.

Nicks was the night's first induction. She is already a member of the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but only the first woman to join 22 men — including all four Beatles members — to have been honored twice by the rock hall for the different stages of their career.

Nicks offered women a blueprint for success, telling them her trepidation in first recording a solo album while a member of Fleetwood Mac and encouraging others to match her feat.

"I know there is somebody out there who will be able to do it," she said, promising to talk often of how she built her solo career. "What I am doing is opening up the door for other women."

During her four-song set, she brought onstage a cape she bought in 1983 to prove to her "very frugal" late mother that it was still in good shape, and worth its $3,000 price tag. Don Henley joined her to sing "Leather and Lace," while Harry Styles filled in for the late Tom Petty on "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."