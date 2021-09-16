Judge dismisses ex-girlfriend's lawsuit against Marilyn Manson over statute of limitations

A judge in California has dismissed a lawsuit from an ex-girlfriend who accused Marilyn Manson of raping and physically abusing her during their relationship.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian ruled at a Tuesday hearing that the statute of limitations on the woman's claims had expired. The woman, referred to as "Jane Doe," said the abuse began in 2011 and that repressed memories prevented her from reporting the assault earlier.

While the judge tossed out the lawsuit, the woman has 20 days to amend and file a new complaint if her attorneys can provide more facts to get around the statute of limitations.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, still faces sexual assault lawsuits from three other women.

"Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco filed a lawsuit in April against Manson, alleging he committed multiple violent sexual assaults, a rape and other abuse from 2009 to 2013.

In May, his then-assistant Ashley Walters accused the goth singer of sexual exploitation and psychological abuse.

And in June, model Ashley Morgan Smithline sued Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery and human trafficking.

Actor Evan Rachel Wood, Manson's ex-partner, has also accused Manson of "horrifically" abusing her and "grooming" her since she was a teenager. Wood, now 34, met Manson, 52, when she was a teenager and he was in his late 30s. They dated intermittently in the late 2000s, and in 2010, they were briefly engaged.

Manson has not been charged with any crime connected to the alleged incidents. A representative for the goth singer has repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual assault.

According to Jane Doe's lawsuit, the woman said her relationship with Manson was consensual at first but accused him of using his celebrity status and power to "exploit and victimize" her. She also accused the singer of denying her food, demanding "extremely frequent sex" and raping her.

A member of Manson's team strongly denied the allegations made in the suit.

In June, California police arrested the musician after he surrendered on an outstanding New Hampshire warrant. The warrant stemmed from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion involving a videographer, police said. Manson was performing a concert at the venue on Aug. 18, 2019, when an alleged assault occurred, according to authorities.

Gilford, New Hampshire, police said in May that the arrest warrant on two counts of misdemeanor assault was issued in October 2019 and that Manson had "been aware of the warrant for some time."

Manson was processed and released on "personal recognizance bail" and other conditions, among them that he have no contact with the alleged victim, Police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said in a statement.

An attorney for Manson called the claim "ludicrous" but said they are committed to cooperating with authorities.

Last month, the singer made an appearance at Kanye's listening party for his new album, "Donda." It wasn't immediately clear why he was invited on stage, but a representative for Manson previously told NBC News his voice is featured on Donda, "and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the Donda project."