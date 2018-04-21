Kanye West returns for a new album — and some Twitter philosophy

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Kanye West is back, at least on Twitter.

West made his triumphant return to Twitter last Friday after an almost year-long hiatus. His return was marked by eager anticipation of a new project, which the enigmatic rapper-turned-clothing designer has rewarded.

West tweeted on Thursday that he’s got two albums coming soon: his own album, which will be released June 1, and another album on June 8 created with fellow rapper Kid Cudi and other artists.

While West’s album is the biggest news from his re-emergence on Twitter, his other tweets have focused on philosophical thoughts — most of which are retweeted by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I'll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

In what he says is his “book” being written in “real time,” West tweets out words of advice and positivity. His tweets have touched on everything from the controversy he stokes and the ownership of ideas to the nature of time and healthy internet habits.

And, of course, he's got something to say about the creative process interspersed with teases of his fashion projects.

"You have to protect your ability to create at all cost," he recently tweeted.

West did not respond to a request for comment.

Fellow rapper Lamont Hawkins, better known as U-God of the Wu-Tang Clan, said that Kanye is an artist, therefore it’s far-fetched to believe anyone can predict his next move, but that the continuous streamline of thought is a great way for Kanye to get inspiration.

“Figuring out what he's going to do? That's going to be an impossible feat,” U-God said. “Words are our life and bloodline. We talk and we rebuild and we talk and we rebuild. We talk so much we’ll have an album done by the end.”

Despite West’s scattered and unpredictable tweets, philosophy expert Julius Bailey — who literally helped write the book on West’s cultural impact — said there is a method to his madness.

West’s philosophy draws off the backs of a long line of existentialists, such as Friedrich Nietzsche and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, whose ideology focuses on creating meaning for oneself and identifying their purpose as an individual, a staple of Kanye’s music.

“Creativity is autonomy,” Bailey said. “I see [West] as an existentialist fundamentally concerned with authentic role of individual and the meaning of individuality in the world.”