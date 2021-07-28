Kanye West shows off his room inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Welcome to Kanye West's new crib.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who is wrapping up work on "Donda," his 10th studio album, shared a photo of his new digs inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his 6.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The photo appears to show the inside of a small, muted room that is lightly decorated with a twin-sized bed on one side and clothes lined up on the other.

West hosted a listening party on Thursday at the stadium before 40,000 fans and never left. Of the eight posts on his Instagram page, six appear to be photos and videos taken inside the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.

The album, named for West's late mother, was expected to drop after the listening party. It has not been released as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has changed its handle on its official Twitter account to "DONDA Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium," a nod to the album's name and the rapper's residency.

Representatives for the venue and West did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.