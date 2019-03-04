Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 4, 2019, 12:55 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Keith Flint, singer in the British electronic group The Prodigy, has died, the band said in a statement Monday. He was 49.

"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," said a statement on the band's Facebook page. "A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed."

The Prodigy was founded in Braintree, Essex, in 1990 by Liam Howlett.

The group, comprised of Howlett, Maxim (whose real name is Keith Palmer), and Flint released an album in November and was due to go on tour with stops in New Orleans, Chicago and New York in May.

Flint was the vocalist for the band's two number one singles on UK charts, "Firestarter" and "Breathe."

The band has been nominated for two Grammys, and seven MTV Video Music Awards, four of which they won.

Flint was also an avid motorcyclist.