Feb. 9, 2019, 3:16 PM GMT / Source: Variety By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham underwent an emergency open heart surgery last week, his wife Kristen Buckingham confirmed in a statement Friday.

"He is now recuperating at home, and each day he is stronger than the last," she wrote in the statement. "While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage."

It's unclear whether the damage is permanent or not, although, according to Buckingham's wife, future tour dates have been put on hold.

The singer-guitarist was forced out of Fleetwood Mac last year in a push led by band member Stevie Nicks. Later, the news was confirmed by guitarist Billy Burnette who tweeted "Breaking news: Lindsey Buckingham is out but I'm not in." According to an insider, Buckingham did not exit voluntarily, and was fired.

Soon after, the band brought on Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as a replacement, resulting in a lawsuit from Buckingham.

As a solo artist, Buckingham has released six studio albums and has recently embarked on a promotional tour for his new three-disc set "Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham."