List of Phil Spector's assets includes gifts from rock giants

A new list of Phil Spector's assets includes items given to the late music producer and convicted murderer by John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Elvis Presley and President Richard Nixon.

The list was part of a document filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, seeking the immediate sale of assets. His daughter, Nicole Spector, controls his trust and listed the items as part of the request to sell as soon as possible.

It includes an electric guitar, guitar case and glass art object from Lennon, a note from Ono, diamond cufflinks from Presley, a framed letter from Nixon, recordings of Celine Dion and a 1965 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III with California plate designation "PHIL500."

His assets also include several bank accounts and several music-related companies under Phil Spector's name. Nicole Spector said in the filing that she owns half his property.

The famed producer, known for bringing his lush "wall of sound" arrangements to Motown artists and the Beatles, died Jan. 16 of natural causes at an undisclosed California hospital. He was in custody after his conviction for the 2003 murder of actor Lana Clarkson.

He had brought Clarkson home from her hosting job at at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California. Spector's chauffeur later testified that Spector said that night, "I think I killed somebody."

He was convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life.

Spector produced several hits in the 1960s and 1970s, including "Da Doo Ron Ron" and "He's a Rebel" by the Crystals and "Be My Baby" by the Ronettes. He produced the Beatles' "Let It Be" and Lennon's "Imagine."

Among the listed assets is an award recognizing his co-written song "You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling," performed by the Righteous Brothers, as the most played song of all time.