Lizzo, Beyoncé among Barack Obama's favorite musicians of 2019

Former President Barack Obama unveiled his top tunes of 2019 on Monday, continuing his annual tradition of listing his favorite books, music and movies.
"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are some of my favorite songs of the year," Obama wrote on Twitter. "If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track of two in here that does the trick."
Among the 35 songs included on the list were Lizzo's "Juice," Beyoncé's "Mood 4 Eva," Maggie Rogers' "Burning" and Solange's "Binz."
Lizzo reacted to the news that she made the list on social media with a string of emojis denoting her excitement.
"I love you so much Mr. Obama," the "Good as Hell" singer wrote. "Thank you for assisting me with my morning cry."
Some of the songs on Obama's recent list also overlapped with the list of his favorite songs he released over the summer, including "Seventeen" by Sharon Van Etten, "Go" by The Black Keys, "Toast" by Koffee and the "Old Town Road (Remix) by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.
A Spotify playlist titled "Obama's Favorite Music of 2019" was made available shortly after Obama's unveiled his list.
Obama released lists of his favorite books and movie and television shows on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power" by Shoshana Zuboff topped his list of favorite books, while "American Factory" and "Fleabag" topped his list of favorite movies and television shows.
"This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too," Obama wrote in an Instagram post. "Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences."