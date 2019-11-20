Lizzo leads 2019 Grammys with 8 nominations. See the list of nominees.

LOS ANGELES - Lizzo led the nominations for the 62nd Grammy Award with eight nods, while Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X followed close behind with six nominations each. The three musicians are all are first-time Grammy nominees.
Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and are tied behind them with five each. O'Connell's five nominations mark his first Grammy nods whereas Grande and H.E.R. have been nominated in the past with one and two wins, respectively.
Bon Iver's "I, I," Lana Del Rey's "Norman F***ing Rockwell," Billie Eilish's "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," H.E.R.'s "I Used To Know Her," Lil Nas X's "7," Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" and Vampire Weekend's "Father Of The Bride" all received nods for the album of the year.
Alicia Keys will return as host of the ceremony for the second year in a row, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice.
The Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 26 at Los Angeles' Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
See the list of nominees below:
Record Of The Year:
"Hey, Ma" -- Bon Iver
"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" -- Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" -- H.E.R.
"Talk" -- Khalid
"Old Town Road" -- Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" -- Lizzo
"Sunflower" -- Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year:
"I, I" -- Bon Iver
"Norman F--ing Rockwell!" -- Lana Del Rey
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" -- Billie Eilish
"Thank U, Next" -- Ariana Grande
"I Used To Know Her" -- H.E.R.
"7" -- Lil Nas X
"Cuz I Love You" (Deluxe) -- Lizzo
"Father of the Bride" -- Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year:
"Always Remember Us This Way" -- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now" -- Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place" -- Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover" -- Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F--ing Rockwell" -- Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved" -- Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts" -- Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Spirit" -- Beyonce
"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" -- Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts" -- Lizzo
"You Need To Calm Down" -- Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Boyfriend" -- Ariana Grande & Social House
"Sucker" -- Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road" -- Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
"Senorita" -- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
"Si" -- Andrea Bocelli
"Love" (Deluxe Edition) -- Michael Buble
"Look Now" -- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
"A Legendary Christmas" -- John Legend
"Walls" -- Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
"The Lion King: The Gift" -- Beyonce
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" -- Billie Eilish
"Thank U, Next" -- Ariana Grande
"No. 6 Collaborations Project" -- Ed Sheeran
"Lover" -- Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
"Linked" -- Bonobo
"Got To Keep On" -- The Chemical Brothers
"Piece Of Your Heart" -- Meduza & Goodboys
"Underwater" -- Rufus Du Sol
"Midnight Hour" -- Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign
Best Rock Album:
"Amo" -- Bring Me The Horizon
"Social Cues" -- Cage The Elephant
"In The End" -- The Cranberries
"Trauma" -- I Prevail
"Feral Roots" -- Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album:
"U.F.O.F." -- Big Thief
"Assume Form" -- James Blake
"i,i" -- Bon Iver
"Father of the Bride" -- Vampire Weekend
"Anima" -- Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance:
"Love Again" -- Daniel Caesar & Brandy
"Could've Been" -- H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel" -- Lizzo & Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo" -- Lucky Daye
"Come Home" -- Anderson .Paak & Andre 300
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
"Apollo XXI" -- Steve Lacy
"Cuz I Love You" (Deluxe) -- Lizzo
"Overload" -- Georgia Anne Muldrow
"Saturn" -- Nao
"Being Human In Public" -- Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album:
"1123" -- BJ The Chicago Kid
"Painted" -- Lucky Daye
"Ella Mai" -- Ella Mai
"Paul" -- PJ Morton
"Venture"-- Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance:
"Middle Child" -- J.Cole
"Suge" -- DaBaby
"Down Bad" -- Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
"Racks In The Middle" -- Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
"Clout" -- Offset ft. Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
"Higher" -- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard" -- Lil Baby & Funna
"Panini" -- Lil Nas X
"Ballin" -- Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
"The London" -- Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song:
"Bad Idea" -- Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
"Gold Roses" -- Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
"A Lot" -- Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
"Racks In The Middle" -- Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
"Suge" -- Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)
Best Rap Album:
"Revenge Of The Dreamers III" -- Dreamville
"Championships" -- Meek Mill
"i am > i was" -- 21 Savage
"IGOR" -- Tyler, The Creator
"The Lost Boy" -- YBN Cordae
Best Country Album:
"Desperate Man" -- Eric Church
"Stronger Than The Truth" -- Reba McEntire
"Interstate Gospel" -- Pistol Annies
"Center Point Road" -- Thomas Rhett
"While I'm Livin'" -- Tanya Tucker
Best Latin Pop Album:
"Vida"-- Luis Fonsi
"11:11" -- Maluma
"Montaner" -- Ricardo Montaner
"#ELDISCO" -- Alejandro Sanz
"Fantasia" -- Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
"X 100PRE"-- Bad Bunny
"Oasis" -- J Balvin & Bad Bunny
"Indestructible" -- Flor De Toloache
"Almadura" -- iLe
"El Mal Querer" - Rosalia
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
"Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists) -- Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
"Becoming" -- Michelle Obama
"I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor" -- Eric Alexandrakis
"Mr. Know-It-All" -- John Waters
"Sekou Andrews & The String Theory" -- Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Comedy Album:
"Quality Time" -- Jim Gaffigan
"Relatable" -- Ellen Degeneres
"Right Now" -- Aziz Ansari
"Son Of Patricia" -- Trevor Noah
"Sticks & Stones" -- Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album:
"Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations" -- Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
"Hadestown" -- Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anais Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anais Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" -- Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
"The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" - In Four Contemporary Suites -- Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
"Oklahoma!" -- Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
"The Lion King: The Songs" -- (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" -- (Various Artists)
"Rocketman" -- Taron Egerton
"Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse" -- (Various Artists)
"A Star Is Born" -- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
"Avengers: Endgame" -- Alan Silvestri, composer
"Chernobyl" -- Hildur Gu?nadottir, composer
"Game Of Thrones": Season 8 -- Ramin Djawadi, composer
"The Lion King" -- Hans Zimmer, composer
"Mary Poppins Returns" -- Marc Shaiman, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy" -- Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); Track from: "Toy Story 4"
"Girl In The Movies" -- Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); Track from: "Dumplin'"
"I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" -- Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born
"Spirit" -- Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyonce); Track from: "The Lion King"
"Suspirium" -- Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); Track from: "Suspiria"
Best Music Video:
"We've Got To Try" -- The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
"This Land" -- Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
"Cellophane" -- FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
"Old Town Road (Official Movie)" -- Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
"Glad He's Gone" -- Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
Best Music Film:
"Homecoming" -- Beyonce, Beyonce Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
"Remember My Name" -- David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
"Birth Of The Cool" -- Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
"Shangri-la" -- Various Artists, Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
"Anima" -- Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers