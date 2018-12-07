Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Late rapper Mac Miller received his first-ever Grammy nomination, exactly three months after he died at his Los Angeles home from an accidental overdose.

The Recording Academy on Friday morning announced the 2019 nominations, and among the list for Best Rap Album was Miller's final studio work, “Swimming."

He released the album on Aug. 3 and had been scheduled to go on tour in October.

Miller, who famously dated singer Ariana Grande, is up against Cardi B's “Invasion of Privacy,” Nipsey Hussel's “Victory Lap,” Pusha T's “Daytona” and Travis Scott's “Astroworld.”

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10 on CBS.

The rapper, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was found dead at his home on Sept. 7. Officials later said he died from a mix of alcohol and drugs that included cocaine and fentanyl. He was 26.

Miller was open about his drug use, telling Rolling Stone in an interview published in August that he wasn't an addict.

“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?'” he said. “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No."

Following news of Miller’s posthumous accomplishment, fans flooded Twitter with congratulatory posts.

mac miller’s album, swimming, getting nominated for a grammy makes my heart extremely happy and warm. — janell🐝 (@bitesizebutera) December 7, 2018

i wish he was here to celebrate with us :,(. you did it, baby. you got your first grammy nomination. i’m so proud of you. i miss you. i love you. congratulations @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/M0iuoR3q8S — m ❄️☕️. (@cx_maryyyy) December 7, 2018

Mac Miller was waiting for this Grammy nomination for a long time. He was snubbed so many times .and now he got it but he’s not around to see it .my heart 💔😢... congratulations boo — tojucomiroco (@rabit91) December 7, 2018