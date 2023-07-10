Madonna shares first health update since spending days in ICU with bacterial infection

Madonna said she is on the road to recovery in her first message to fans since she was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a bacterial infection last month.

The singer thanked her fans for their support and shared her first thoughts after waking up in the hospital in a statement she posted on Instagram on Monday. She also posted a selfie with her hair down and looking straight on at the camera.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she said. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”

She added: “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, said on June 28 that she had been hospitalized for a bacterial infection, which led to a “several day stay” in the ICU. Oseary said a full recovery was expected for the “Material Girl” singer.

Madonna would have to “pause all commitments,” including her upcoming tour, a 43-date performance highlighting her four decade-long career, Oseary added at the time.

A bacterial infection is defined as “any illness or condition caused by bacterial growth or poisons,” according to Cleveland Clinic. Bacterial infections can affect your skin, gastrointestinal tract, lungs, heart, brain or any other part of your body. Common. types include a sinus infection or urinary tract infection.

Neither Oseary nor Madonna specified the kind of infection she had.

Madonna, 64, wrote in her new statement the current plan is to reschedule the North American dates of the tour and begin the shows in Europe in October.

She also thanked fans for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt all your love.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support,” she ended her note to fans. “Love, M.”