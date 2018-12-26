Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

Mariah Carey’s 24-year-old Christmas classic is so popular it set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify on Christmas Eve.

Chart Data reported that "All I Want for Christmas Is You," released in 1994, was played 10.8 million times on Spotify on Monday. The song bested the record set by rapper-singer XXXTentacion, who logged 10.4 million streams with “SAD!” a day after his death in June.

Spotify wouldn’t comment on the news when reached by The Associated Press. Carey called the new feat “such an amazing Christmas gift” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Every holiday season “All I Want for Christmas Is You” begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. This year the song reached its highest peak — No. 6 — on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; it’s currently No. 7 on the chart.

The success has helped Carey’s first Christmas album, 1994′s “Merry Christmas,” spend its fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B albums chart.

The current Hot 100 chart features 20 holiday songs:

— No. 7, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

— No. 10, Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

— No. 11, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

— No. 12, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas”

— No. 13, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock”

— No. 17, Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)”

— No. 27, Wham!’s “Last Christmas”

— No. 28, Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

— No. 32, Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow”

— No. 33, The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride”

— No. 34, Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad”

— No. 35, Gene Autry’s “Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)”

— No. 41, Perry Como’s ”(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays”

— No. 42, Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters’ “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

— No. 45, John & Yoko/The Plastic Ono Band’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” (with the Harlem Community Choir)

— No. 47, Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”

— No. 48, Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas”

— No. 50, Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

— No. 68, Katy Perry’s “Cozy Little Christmas”

— No. 90, Lauren Daigle’s “The Christmas Song”