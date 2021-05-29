Marilyn Manson's ex-girlfriend accuses him of rape, abuse in lawsuit

An ex-girlfriend of Marilyn Manson has filed a lawsuit against the goth singer, alleging that he raped and physically abused her during their relationship.

The suit was filed Friday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The woman asked to remain anonymous because she "has very reasonable fears," it states. She is the latest woman to come forward with allegations against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

The woman, referred to as "Jane Doe," said the abuse began in 2011 after she met Manson at a pre-Grammy party. Days after they met, Manson invited her over to his apartment to watch a movie while his then-assistant Ashley Walters chaperoned, the lawsuit states.

Walters has filed her own lawsuit against the singer alleging sexual exploitation and psychological abuse. A representative for Manson denied any accusations of assault made by Walters.

Jane Doe's suit says that her romantic relationship with Manson was consensual at first, but accuses him of using his celebrity status and power to "to exploit and victimize" her.

"Defendant lured plaintiff, a musician, into what was, at first, a consensual romantic relationship. A short time later, however, he raped Ms. Doe. He also subjected Ms. Doe to further degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and psychological abuse," it alleges.

According to the lawsuit, Manson told Jane Doe that he loved her about two weeks into their relationship and asked her to move in with him. The suit says that Manson made it clear that she was "required to be with him quite often" unless he was rehearsing or at another engagement.

The woman agreed to move in with him but kept her old apartment, which she shared with her aunt. Soon after moving in, Manson became "increasingly controlling" and would text the woman "incessantly" when she went to her old apartment.

When she didn't return home fast enough, Manson would punish her, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also accuses Manson of denying her food and demanding "extremely frequent sex." It says that Manson would force her to have sex with him and he would often become violent during intercourse, leaving her with bruises.

The day that the woman went to Manson's apartment to return his key, he raped her, according to the lawsuit.

"He was saying that she had driven him crazy, and she was making him do this to her," the suit states. "Afterward, while standing in the doorway, he said to her: 'Don’t you ever f------ make me do that to you again.'"

It continues: "Warner then threatened to kill plaintiff. He also bragged that he would 'get away with it' if he indeed murdered her."

The lawsuit also details troubling allegations about Manson's relationship with actress Evan Rachel Wood and an encounter he had with a young girl.

According to the lawsuit, Manson told Jane Doe that he wanted to kill Wood and had tied her to a chair and pointed a gun at her.

"He said he considered killing Ms. Wood, but then decided to be merciful," the suit states.

Wood said in a February Instagram post that Manson started grooming her as a teenager "and horrifically abused" her for years. Following her allegations, Manson's record label said that it would immediately stop promoting his latest album and would not work with him on future projects.

Manson responded in a February Instagram post, writing that "these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Jane Doe's lawsuit also says that Manson played a video for her that showed him berating and threatening a young girl after she came to a room where he had been partying with his bandmates. The video allegedly showed Manson tie up the girl and interrogate her as she cried, according to the lawsuit.

Manson then removed the girl's shirt and forced her to drink a glass containing his bandmate's urine, the suit claims. The singer also threatened the girl with a gun, it says.

"Plaintiff had never seen anything so disturbing, and was traumatized," the lawsuit says.

The woman said in the suit that she decided to come forward after other women shared similar experiences.

A member of Manson's team strongly denied the allegations made in Jane Doe's suit.

A source close to the singer said the video "is a scripted short film" that was shot by a crew who frequently worked with Manson and featured an adult actress.

"The actress in the film was an adult who had also appeared in a previous music video called 'The Long Hard Road Out of Hell.' The scripted short film was meant to be an extra video feature for an upcoming album release, but it was never released," the source said.

Manson, 52, has not been charged with any crime. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in February that it had launched a domestic violence investigation about alleged incidents when the singer lived in West Hollywood. This was announced after Wood's allegations.

The singer is also facing misdemeanor assault counts out of New Hampshire. Earlier this week, the Gilford Police Department said that they had an arrest warrant for Manson related to an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion involving a videographer.

The alleged incident happened during a concert in 2019, but what exactly occurred was not made clear by the police. An attorney for the singer called the claim "ludicrous" but said they are committed to cooperating with authorities.