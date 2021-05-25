Marilyn Manson wanted in assault in New Hampshire

Police in New Hampshire say they have an arrest warrant for the musician known as Marilyn Manson on misdemeanor assault counts stemming from 2019.

The Gilford Police Department made the announcement in a Facebook post this week.

Police said that the two counts of misdemeanor simple assault are related to an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion involving a videographer.

Manson was performing a concert at the venue on Aug. 18, 2019, when the alleged assault occurred, police said.

The videographer, who was subcontracted by a New Hampshire company to record the concert, was in a stage pit area when the alleged assault occurred, police said.

Exactly what occurred was not immediately clear Tuesday night.

A bail commissioner found probable cause and an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 8, 2019, police said.

"Mr. Warner, his Agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges," the police department said, referring to Manson's real name of Brian Warner.

Representatives for Manson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire can carry a possible sentence of less than one year in jail and a fine of $2,000 or less, according to police.

Manson has been accused of abuse by several women but has not been charged with any crime connected to those alleged incidents.

Among the accusers have been former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood and actor Esmé Bianco.

Manson in February responded to allegations on Instagram. "My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he wrote after Wood's accusations.

In February the Los Angeles County, California, sheriff’s department said it had launched a domestic violence investigation about alleged incidents when the singer lived in West Hollywood.

Gilford is a town of around 7,100 around 25 miles north of Concord. The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is a large concert venue in the town.